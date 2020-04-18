Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 outbreak, re-building police brand, and more

The rate of growth of the Covid-19 infection is slowing but this means little in India with its vast population and limited testing. But now much of the focus is shifting to how the government plans to cope with the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. The expansion of the welfare state may not be the answer, given India’s low per capita income. Either way, as T N Ninan points out here but it must be recognised that nothing will be enough.

In other views, columnist examine aspects of the post-Covid-19 world. Kanika Datta sums up the views

India is by no means going through a picnic. Yet, the fact that we are not dying in millions is a truth that so many in the international community, and within India, seem unable to handle, says Shekhar Gupta. Read it here

In many ways, Covid-19 has defined us as a people. Sunil Sethi offers anecdotes of the deep ruts and fissures in the rotting fabric of our cities and the incompetence of elected leaders and administrators. Read it here

Police brutality against migrants has been on full display these past three weeks. Sandeep Goyal offers some contrarian stories to suggest how the pandemic offers India’s police force the chance for a brand makeover. Read it here

Reviewing an exhibition of French artist Gerard Garouste, Veenu Sandhu reflects on the prescient images of his art in the era of Covid-19. Read it here