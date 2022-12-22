Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more

The explosion of Covid-19 cases in has raised fears of a return to the late-2019-early-2020 crisis and the prospect of a renewed outbreak in India cannot be ruled out. Given the store of experiential knowledge the country has gained, it is possible to ensure that recent history does not repeat itself.

Though the government has moved quickly to deal with the crisis, the fact is that the move towards the third booster dose has lagged after the government closed the free vaccine window. It is essential to revive this as well as enforce masking and social distancing norms , the top edit says.

