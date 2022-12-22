JUST IN
Strengthening urban local bodies
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

China covid, coronavirus
Photo: Bloomberg

The explosion of Covid-19 cases in China has raised fears of a return to the late-2019-early-2020 crisis and the prospect of a renewed outbreak in India cannot be ruled out. Given the store of experiential knowledge the country has gained, it is possible to ensure that recent history does not repeat itself.

Though the government has moved quickly to deal with the crisis, the fact is that the move towards the third booster dose has lagged after the government closed the free vaccine window. It is essential to revive this as well as enforce masking and social distancing norms , the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Naushad Forbes says though the economy has bounced back from Covid, the recovery is incomplete and old problems persist. Read it here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy examine how municipal finances can be better sourced and deployed to revive urban local bodies. Read it here

The second edit explains why Sebi’s decision to extend futures trading on key farm products is unhelpful. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The fact of elections coming up in 2024 is not a factor at all so far as monetary policymaking is concerned’

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at Business Standard’s BFSI summit

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 06:30 IST

