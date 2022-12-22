Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more

-
ALSO READ
The ambience of policymaking: Why it is crucial for driving change in India
Top headlines: RBI's Shaktikanta Das on bank capital, ITC m-cap and more
RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us
The explosion of Covid-19 cases in China has raised fears of a return to the late-2019-early-2020 crisis and the prospect of a renewed outbreak in India cannot be ruled out. Given the store of experiential knowledge the country has gained, it is possible to ensure that recent history does not repeat itself.
Though the government has moved quickly to deal with the crisis, the fact is that the move towards the third booster dose has lagged after the government closed the free vaccine window. It is essential to revive this as well as enforce masking and social distancing norms , the top edit says. Read it here
In other views:
Naushad Forbes says though the economy has bounced back from Covid, the recovery is incomplete and old problems persist. Read it here
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy examine how municipal finances can be better sourced and deployed to revive urban local bodies. Read it here
The second edit explains why Sebi’s decision to extend futures trading on key farm products is unhelpful. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU