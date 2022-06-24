Best of BS Opinion: Crude oil diplomacy, stabilise Sri Lanka, and more

The first edit says India should protect its longer-term interests in crude oil. And when added to discomfort in the Islamic world over some recent events, India should do everything in its power to minimise economic tensions. The second edit argues why the world should help Sri Lanka.



AJAY TYAGI: One of the reasons for introducing the system of a committee in the RBI Act, in 2016, with external members, to determine the monetary policy was to have wider expert deliberations on this important matter and not leave it just to the bureaucracy of the RBI to decide. It is time to critically review whether this has worked.

JOSEPH E STIGLITZ: How the US could lose the new cold war.

