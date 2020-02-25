Best of BS Opinion: Deal activity in 2020, job slowdown, and more

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi 'tough negotiator', we will reach a fantastic deal: Trump at Motera
Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying tax on capital, Trump economy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's trade policy, economic slowdown, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Budget for expenditure, India's stature, and more
In pictures: Trump, Modi's Gujarat bonhomie and the visit to Taj Mahal
People in constitutional positions ought to worry about shifting job preferences of the poor.
But the domain expertise for that is not sufficient. Neither is their ability to corporate behaviour, which includes deal making. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
There is a need to understand what discourages women from working when they enter their thirties. Mahesh Vyas looks at the issues. Read on...
Ways of selecting people for constitutional positions should be diversified, says Jaimini Bhagwati
Going by predictions, the pace of deal making will slow this year. Shailesh Dobhal explains
OUR EDIT SAYS
The Congress must come out of the Gandhi family's grip.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU