Why should women who are enthusiastic to join workforce exit labour mkts?

Young women are returning to the labour force. There is action in the 20-24 year age bracket of women. Labour force participation rate among young women in the age bracket 20-24 years was 14.3 per cent in the September-December 2019 period.

This is the highest participation rate in this age bracket since demonetisation. What is so special about this finding is that this is the only age-bracket which has seen a clear increase in the labour participation rate since demonetisation. Every other age-bracket has seen a decline. This implies that women who left the labour force post ...