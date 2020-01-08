Best of BS Opinion: Dealing with GST fraud, India's GDP growth, and more

The first advance estimates of gross domestic product by the National Statistical Office showed that India will grow at 5 per cent in the current financial year. In nominal terms, the economy is expected to grow by just 7.5 per cent, compared with the assumption of 12 per cent in the July Budget. Slower than expected growth will itself complicate matters.

Quote

“Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action.”

A memorandum issued by the government