Best of BS Opinion: Decoupling freebies from politics, a long battle & more

Should India regulate freebies?
What's a freebie? Experts dissect basic definition amid SC hearings
The freebie problem: It is not a Centre vs state issue
Legislation or court guidelines? Who will put freebies in a box?
Supreme Court observation on freebies is judicial overreach, say experts
The retail inflation rate for August at 7 per cent surprised most analysts but all evidence suggests that the rate will be on the higher side in the coming months. What’s to be done when evolving macroeconomic conditions have made things somewhat more difficult for the Reserve Bank of India? The top edit examines the pressures on prices going forward. Read it here
In other views: A K Bhattacharya argues that though freebies pose serious economic challenges, the solution is not to make it into an electoral issue but to frame economic policy responses.
R Gopalakrishnan discusses how history judges leaders and concludes that empathy matters as much as their rational accomplishments. Read it here The US Open Final could finally signal the start of a new era in men’s tennis beyond the Big Three, the second edit suggests. Read it here
