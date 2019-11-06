Best of BS Opinion: Delhi air pollution, a retreat from RCEP, and more

Why did join the Bangkok Summit if he was not sure of convincing other members of the need to address India’s concerns? Is there merit in the argument that having the same person as chairman and MD presents a typical case of conflict of interest? How can the government incentivise farmers in Punjab and Haryana to shift from water-guzzling and pollution-causing rice production to other environmentally benign crops? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Separating the position of chairman and MD/CEO is likely to improve supervision at the company level and lead to better governance, argues our top edit.

While the judiciary has been partly successful in eliminating the use of polluting firecrackers every Diwali, its impact on banning crop stubble burning has been minimal, argues our second edit.

From an international diplomacy perspective, Narendra Modi's decision to pull out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will be seen as a setback for him, writes A K Bhattacharya.

The gap between lending rates and RBI's repo rate has reached levels only seen in crisis, writes Neelkath Mishra, India strategist and co-head of Asia-Pacific strategy for Credit Suisse.

To ensure South Asia's growth path remains strong and sustainable, new policies and initiatives need to remain mindful of fiscal, financial and environmental risks, writes Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, deputy director, Asia Pacific Department, IMF.

is the lifeblood of the entertainment ecosystem; yet it remains small and under-invested in. Why? Vanita Kohli-Khandekar investigates.