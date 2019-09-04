Best of BS Opinion: Disinvestment blues, sorry state of policing, and more

If people are less poor than before, should we be concerned about high or rising inequality, about how much better-off the rich are, and, if so, why? Does the government's plan to sell its stake in Ltd to Ltd make sense? Why do policy changes become more likely during crises? All of this and more in our section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

It is claimed that the government is interested in making public-sector units run efficiently, but it appears that it sees them as little more than giant cash cows to fund its spending programmes, argues our top edit.

Poor infrastructure and inadequate training and social sensitisation have all served to accentuate the foundational defects of India’s force, argues our second edit.

Does inequality matter when poverty is falling? Pranab Bardhan, professor of Graduate School at University of California, Berkeley, offers some answers in the first part of a series.

It may be time to set up a Centre-state council for expenditure, and to re-anchor bond markets, writes Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India Strategist for Credit Suisse.

E-buses could become cheaper than conventional ones by 2025 on a total-cost-of-ownership basis.

That would pave the way for India to become the world’s second largest e-bus market, after China, writes Vandana Gombar, editor, Global Policy for BloombergNEF.