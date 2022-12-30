JUST IN
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
A match not made in start-up heaven
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

Photo: Shutterstock

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today

Our lead editorial highlights the unregulated nature of the waste management industry in India, which has turned the country into a vast dumping ground for the world’s garbage with damaging consequences for public health and the environment. Read here

In other views:

The strong role of the executive in the appointment of the head of an organisation, which is outside the executive and is central to the credibility of the electoral process, has been rightly criticised, writes Nitin Desai. Read here

The current turmoil in the start-up world isn’t all about the so-called funding winter.

A bigger problem is the chasm between the goals of founders and investors, writes Suveen Sinha. Read here

Quote of the day

“The Reserve Bank and the other financial regulators remain vigilant and in readiness to ensure the stability and soundness of our financial system through appropriate interventions, whenever necessary, in the best interest of the Indian economy.”

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 06:36 IST

