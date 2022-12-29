The unregulated nature of the industry in India has turned the country into a vast dumping ground for the world’s garbage with damaging consequences for public health and the environment. Much of this is powered by lax controls and monitoring, outright corruption, and, most importantly, the availability of a vast labour pool of unemployed Indians living in extreme poverty in different parts of the country. This much is clear from a recent investigative report by Bloomberg, which revealed that Muzaffarnagar, just 128 km north of Delhi, is a major dumping ground for plastic waste from the US. Most of this slips in under the guise of recycled paper imports that the region’s paper mills rely on as a cheaper source of raw material than wood pulp. Under the laws, the government permits up to 2 per cent contamination in recycled paper, a rule that appears to have opened the floodgates for vast quantities of other plastic waste such as shipping envelopes, dirty diapers, and plastic bottles to enter the country, virtually unchecked.