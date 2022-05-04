Best of BS Opinion: E-retail revolution, signals of change, and more

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
Can open networks for digital commerce take on Amazon & Walmart?
Open network for e-commerce: Beneficial for sellers and consumers?
India urges Argentina to do away with export duty on sunflower oil
Decoded: How ONDC plans to level e-commerce playing field in India
The open network for digital commerce (ONDC) initiative has the potential to transform e-commerce in India by flattening consumer access to buyers and sellers. But concerns about data management and protection remain, and when the platform is running at scale there could also be a logical case for removing the many restrictions on overseas groups running e-marketplaces, the top edit points out. Read it here.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU