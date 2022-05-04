Best of BS Opinion: E-retail revolution, signals of change, and more

JUST IN
Signals of change
The open network for digital commerce (ONDC) initiative has the potential to transform e-commerce in India by flattening consumer access to buyers and sellers. But concerns about data management and protection remain, and when the platform is running at scale there could also be a logical case for removing the many restrictions on overseas groups running e-marketplaces, the top edit points out. Read it here.

R Jagannathan analyses why the judiciary is failing Indians at every level. Read it here

The second edit explains how policy support can expand India’s edible oil production and make it less import dependent. Read it here

Nivedita Mookerji analyses the changes in the telecom market after Reliance Jio’s entry and questions whether it can continue to be a disruptor. Read it here

“We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,"
Bill Gates

First Published: Wed, May 04 2022.

