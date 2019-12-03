Best of BS Opinion: Economy at a low, consumer expenditure survey, and more

How can you reconcile a new high in the Nifty with an economy growing at only 4.5 per cent? Should we continue to invest in and promote water-based farming even after becoming surplus in foodgrains?

Will the financial market get unnerved pushing up bond yields if the Committee decides not to cut interest rate at this point? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The central bank should clearly communicate the risks involved and the limitations of monetary policy in the given economic situation, argues our top edit.

The Economic Survey said nothing new but the government should listen all the same, says our second edit.

The leaked Consumer Expenditure Survey has once again highlighted the importance of statistical data, writes Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

Read here.

The focus of agricultural research and development programmes needs to shift towards rain-fed lands that harbour the bulk of rural poverty, argues Surinder Sud.

The widespread shrinking of the labour force in November, the peaking of unemployment in October and the fall in lead indicators in October and November point towards a worsening of the slowdown in Q3 2019-20, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE.