Best of BS Opinion: ED's expansion, Geo-engineering & climate control, more

Why this is India's decade
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

emissions

Nitin Desai looks at geo-engineering, which compensates for the significant shortfall in mitigation options that are necessary to keep temperature rise below the agreed target level.

But some of it is theoretical. Read here

Ridham Desai sees India’s GDP more than doubling to over $7.5 trillion over the coming decade, which will be India’s. Read here

The first edit has a word of warning about the expansion in the Enforcement Directorate’s remit. Read here The second edit advises caution about the markets. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

We have to admit in the wealthiest societies, in the wealthier families, we waste food on a daily basis, even in quantities that are sufficient to feed the rest of the world … hunger is the world’s most significant solvable problem.

IMF Managing Director Kristina Georgieva

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 06:30 IST

