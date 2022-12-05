Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more

-
Ajit Balakrishnan examines the possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up. Read more
Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the options before the RBI on rate hikes. Read more
Debashis Basu is of the view that Sebi is fighting a losing battle against those who influence the markets. Read more
The first edit says there should be no let-up in the RBI’s inflation battle. Read more According to the second edit, there is greater need for deliberations on capital gains tax. Read more
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:30 IST
