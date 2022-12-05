Best of BS Opinion: Emerging AI, Sebi's lost battle and more

JUST IN
A 35-basis-point rate increase could be par for the course
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning

Ajit Balakrishnan examines the possibilities that artificial intelligence opens up. Read more

Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the options before the RBI on rate hikes. Read more

Debashis Basu is of the view that Sebi is fighting a losing battle against those who influence the markets. Read more

The first edit says there should be no let-up in the RBI’s inflation battle. Read more According to the second edit, there is greater need for deliberations on capital gains tax. Read more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I believe the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is organisational accountability from top to bottom.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:30 IST

