Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing yields, a leg-up for logistics, and more

A leg-up for logistics
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan: Ayodhya shows that the temples of modern India should include temples of faith

Vinayak Chatterjee: The multi-pronged national logistics policy is a well-timed initiative

The first edit highlights the value of genetically modified mustard. The second edit says Brazil’s left turn, though in step with what has happened in several countries of Latin America, will be muted this time

The need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap.

PM Narendra Modi on the Gujarat bridge collapse

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 06:30 IST

