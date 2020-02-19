JUST IN
One India, one stewardship
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Enmeshing of social and economic undercurrents

Dependence on the judiciary is mainly due to constituents of Indian society becoming more assertive and unable to evolve resolution mechanisms

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

illustration: Binay Sinha

Dependence on the judiciary is mainly due to constituents of Indian society becoming more assertive and unable to evolve resolution mechanisms. This is seen in every field and has international dimensions also. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Protests against illiberalism in India are an invigorating sight, says Pranab Bardhan. They need to be organised on all fronts.

There are reasons for the Supreme Court bursting at its seams, says M J Antony.

It has too many jurisdictions.

Why do we need investor stewardship? Amit Tandon answers the question.

Taxing electronically suppled services is a work in progress as internet companies shift their business models. Parthasarathi Shome looks at the issues.

Quote of the day

"I am talking not just as Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, but also as an anguished Kashmiri. We all know what has been happening since Article 370 was abrogated. It was an emotional connect for Kashmiris with the rest of the country and that was abrogated. The clampdown had had a huge cost and Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with an economic, psychological and emotional crisis"

Iltija Mufti, daughter of incarcerated former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 07:05 IST

