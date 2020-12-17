Best of BS Opinion: Farmers' protests, BJP perfects winning formula & more

-
Finally, a decisive step towards consultation has been taken with the Supreme Court indicating that it will form a committee to address the issues central to the farmers’ protests that have paralysed the national capital. This may well work and is probably overdue, but, as the top edit says here, it is a plan that should have emerged from the political leadership, and not from judges. But the government’s unwillingness to take farmers’ protests seriously stems from its successful formula of weaponising majoritarian politics. This may have worked for the BJP electorally but sending the message to minorities that they don’t matter is a dangerous path to take. Vir Sanghvi explains why here.
A scrapped Parliament session and the importance of specialists in the reform process are the other views on the opinion page. Kanika Datta sums them up
The second edit says postponing the winter session should have been avoided given the critical legislative and policy agenda that urgently demands discussion and consultation. Read it here
Jayanta Roy recaps his years as economic advisor to the Government of India in the early reform era to make the point that India needs economists to usher in reforms. Read it here
