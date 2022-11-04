Best of BS Opinion: Fighting inflation, blurred energy nirvana & more

-
ALSO READ
RBI's financial stability report flags risks with public debt profile
Rupee breaches 79, sheds 0.9% this week as FII outflows, CAD worries grow
What is a currency swap?
Surplus liquidity slumps to Rs 3K cr on tax outflows, shows RBI data
Adverse global events may lead to $100-bn portfolio outflows: RBI article
AJAI SHUKLA: There remain questions over the Indian military’s capabilities, and whether it could prevail in a two-front war that analysts anticipate, with China fighting its version of an “informatised war” and an Indian Army a more conventional one.
VANDANA GOMBAR: The headlines on coal and coal power may be befuddling, but there are some solid numbers emerging on how the world is becoming greener, and how electricity generation is becoming increasingly decentralised.
The first edit says although the central bank’s mandate is domestic price stability, it may have to account for the possibility of large capital outflows and currency market volatility because they will have implications for inflation outcomes.
The second edit: The government should avoid imposing Hindi.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU