NDA II: Politically verbose, economically dumb
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Fireworks are here, but lighting candles is important

Announcements in dribs and drabs, rather than all in one go, are fraught with risk

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Good economics, including the recognition of the role of company boards, is in the offing. But bad politics, whether in India or Britain, refuses to go. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

All structural issues of the economy remain to be addressed, says T N Ninan.

Announcements in dribs and drabs, rather than all in one go, can contain risk.

The options before the speaker of the British Parliament are limited, says Sunanda K Datta-Ray. The Queen is responsible for Parliament not being allowed to discuss Brexit.

Boards are not ceremonial, says R Gopalakrishnan. They have obligations.

Politics of revenge was common in states, says Shekhar Gupta. Now it has come to the Centre.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable

-- PM Narendra Modi on outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra
First Published: Sat, August 31 2019. 02:35 IST

