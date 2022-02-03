Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal constraints, states perfect their start-up pitch

-
The sharp reduction in the allocation for vaccines from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in Budget 2022-23 raises several critical questions about the government’s programme in the year ahead. Has it assumed that the worst of the pandemic is over and that booster shots should be left to market forces? The second edit sets out the anomalies here
The government hopes to kick-start the economy and crowd in private investment with a massive increase in capital expenditure.
But given the fiscal constraints, the resources to achieve this can only come from an exponential expansion of the tax-to-GDP ratio. The top edit explains why here
Shyam Ponappa outlines the risks embedded in resisting the arbitral awards, such as those to Devas shareholders, and argues that the government needs to be more accommodative on this score for societal gains. Read it here
Nivedita Mookerji outlines how different states are hard-selling their major cities as new start-up hubs. Read it here
