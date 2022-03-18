Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal council needed, diversifying defence & more

The first edit says why we need a fiscal council. It can provide greater analytical support to the Finance Commissions and other bodies.

And the second edit says India’s defence relations with Russia need careful handling

Aakar Patel: A nation thinking as a mob, in unison and marching in lockstep, is a dangerous thing for itself and for others

Arvind Subramanian & Josh Felman: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the liberal international order, forcing India to reassess its security and economic strategies.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the plethora of content that the media space offers