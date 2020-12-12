JUST IN
Has Diljit Dosanjh changed Bollywood?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Functional social democracy, farmers' protest, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinions for Saturday

BS Opinion | Indian democracy

Rajesh Kumar 

economy
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Business Standard opinion pieces for the day talk about political-economic systems in Indian, and Punjab politics.

If India is to be a functioning social democracy, it has to stop practising state capitalism while creating a disciplined tax system and reining in corporate power, writes T N Ninan

Whether farmers have been a net gainer after their agitation in Delhi, it is hard to tell. But the one person holding laddoos in both hands as he smiles is Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, writes Aditi Phadnis

Is there such a thing as too much democracy? The history of economic and democratic growth coincides in almost all parts of the world, writes Shekhar Gupta

Quote of the day

“Our proposal is with them (farmers), they discussed it but we have not received any reply from them. We came to know through media that they have rejected the proposal. Yesterday I had said that if they want to, we can definitely talk about the proposal."

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

First Published: Sat, December 12 2020. 06:40 IST

