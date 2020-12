Captain hits the sweet spot

Whether farmers have been a net gainer after their agitation in Delhi, it is hard to tell. But the one person holding laddoos in both hands as he smiles is Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, otherwise Captain, the erstwhile Maharaja of Patiala, but (as a colleague observed), now the Maharaja of Punjab.

An indicator of this new confidence was the meeting Captain had with his bête noire and younger rival, Navjot Singh Sidhu, last month. Sidhu had resigned in July last year in protest when the CM divested him of the charge of the local bodies department. The CM said Sidhu was a ...