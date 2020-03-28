JUST IN
Solidarity in pestilence
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Funny side of economics, coronavirus spread, and more

For many sides of coronavirus, read on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

migrants, workers, jobs, population, poverty
The 21-day lockdown, which came into force on Wednesday, has triggered an exodus of migrant workers from many cities.

Namaste is the new ‘Hello’, says Sunanda K Datta-Ray. This is bound to please former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi

There are many scenarios about how badly Indians may be affected or killed by COVID-19.

But they presume 1.36 billion people will do nothing to influence their fates. Shekhar Gupta explains

India did not create the problem. But if it had a better functioning government system, it would have been able to deal with it at lower cost to its citizens. T N Ninan writes

Authoritarian and majoritarian autocrats see in coronavirus an opportunity to amass power. Mihir Sharma cites examples

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan gives you the funny side of economics

The urgency showed by the RBI to bring forward the monetary policy committee meeting and the slashing repo rate by 75 bps are welcome measures

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO C S Ghosh
