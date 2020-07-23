Best of BS Opinion: Future of agriculture, India's trade deals, and more

The Union government has asked all its ministries to include a paragraph on Atmanirbhar Bharat while sending proposals to the Union cabinet or cabinet committees. The overall idea is to encourage domestic manufacturing.

However, the government would need to be careful and make sure that such a step doesn’t end up hurting businesses and economic activity. Business Standard pieces for the day talk about trade among other issues

The Covid-19 crisis and the growth slowdown are the moment in which India must once again embrace globalisation, argues our lead editorial

The agriculture policy of Telangana is in stark contrast to the developments at the Centre. The differing approach reflects a more profound ideological conundrum towards agriculture in India, writes Shubho Roy and Bhargavi Zaveri

Many Americans on both sides of the political divide despair at Donald Trump’s attempt to trample on their institutions. But for all that, the media remains a fighting presence in a way that Indians can only envy, writes Kanika Dutta

Instead of mandating e-commerce firms to declare the country of origin of products they hawk, the effort should be to help them bounce back, writes Nivedita Mookerji