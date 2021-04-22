JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The future of television
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Future of television, Unicorn seeding, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces on Thursday

Topics
BS Opinion | unicorn companies | Television

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Indian companies
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

A bit of the past. More of the future. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Fifty years ago: How a briefing paper from Harvard planted the seeds of an independent Bangladesh in the US. Shankar Acharya describes

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar takes a look at the future of television

The start, not the end, of Unicorn seeding: Conditions are ripe in a broad range of sectors for strong growth and innovation, says Neelkanth Mishra

Quote for the day

We are losing money at the central government’s mandated price of Rs 150 per dose. We have to pay 50 per cent of the price to AstraZeneca as royalty.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 22 2021. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.