What is the future of television in India? Will it become a more rural medium? It would seem so from the numbers released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC last week. It shows that the number of Indians watching television rose from 836 million (in 197 million homes) to 892 million (in 210 million homes).

Of these, over 508 million viewers in 119 million homes are rural against 384 million in 91 million city homes. A closer look at the numbers for 2016, 2018 and 2020, shows that just over half of TV viewers and homes have always been in rural India. More importantly, on time ...