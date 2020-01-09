Best of BS Opinion: Geopolitical risks, silence on JNU, and more

In the wake of rising tension in West Asia, the government of India has advised citizen to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Aside from the geopolitical relevance, developments in will have implications for both the global and Indian economy. A sharp rise in will only reduce the possibility of a revival in the Indian economy.

In 2020, it is likely that economic growth will remain in the order of 5 per cent. It could be significantly lower if the conflict in escalates seriously, writes former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya.

There is no doubt that the Indian economy needs support, but it is worth debating whether it makes sense to risk financial stability to support growth in the short run, argues our lead editorial.

While the picture of who's who of India Inc standing alongside the prime minister is sending out a message in the times of distress, the next government step, possibly in the Budget, will determine India's investment roadmap and job creation potential, writes Nivedita Mookerji.

Over the past few days, there has been a clamour for Bollywood celebrities to speak out against the violence at and the deleterious consequences of the CAA. However, it is strange that no one thought to ask why the business community has been seen but not heard, writes Kanika Dutta.

Quote

“They (Left parties) want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses. Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee