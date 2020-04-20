JUST IN
Small businesses still waiting for stimulus package
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Global financial system, coronavirus outbreak, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

migrant workers, lockdown

The post-pandemic world is an imponderable. It’s still the occasion to clean up after others. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

India has a thicket of barriers on its capital account, says Ajay Shah.

Reforming this is prudent Read here

Very much like Covid-19, climate change needs global leadership, says Sunita Narain Read here

A way to make banks lend is to provide them credit guarantees for loans to small enterprises. Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes how it can be done. Read here

The time to move petroleum to GST is now, says Mukesh Butani Read here

QUOTE

Many developed nations are in awe of the achievements of Kerala in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic. This is the speciality of Kerala model

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
First Published: Mon, April 20 2020. 06:02 IST

