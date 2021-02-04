Best of BS Opinion: Growth via ease of compliance, GameStop episode & more

Regulation and compliance do not necessarily pull in opposite directions.

Banking is a sector that proves it. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The corporate sector and banks’ lending to them have indeed become more resilient. It is imperative that this healthy development is sustained. Arijit Basu gives the whole picture

Shyam Ponappa: While efforts have been made over the years to reduce the burden of compliance, they have not resulted in bringing about systematic rationalisation and standardisation of regulations and filings, to move the country towards becoming more of a common market

The GameStop episode tells us financial and stock markets are in desperate need of reforms and regulators across the world have failed to fix the system, says Prosenjit Datta