When data faces reality
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Headwinds from the West, Xi's China syndromes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

K P Krishnan: Regulation of wellness deserves much greater attention from scholars, policymakers and parliament. Read here

Amit Tandon: The broad implication (from the markets) is that investors will no longer wait till a company is broken to agitate to fix it but communicate their ideas more regularly. Read here

Mahesh Vyas: The employment reality is grimmer than what the (CMIE) household survey data tells us. Read here

The first edit warns about weakening global discretionary spend affecting the Indian IT industry. Read here The second edit says China’s National Congress signifies global tensions. Read here

To reduce the (edible oil) import bill and make the country self-reliant, we together have to take a pledge ... to become free from import dependency as regards food and agriculture-related items.

PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 06:30 IST

