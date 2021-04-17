Best of BS Opinion: Holding up a mirror to Modi govt, Covid redux & more

-
We have seen too many instances of the “event management” mindset: Banging utensils from balconies, switching off lights, and burning candles for nine minutes at 9 pm, showering flower petals on hospitals from hovering helicopters, and so on. Meanwhile, containing infections at mass events like the Kumbh mela and election rallies has been entrusted to the gods. The hour is late, let’s get serious, writes T N Ninan
Between the premature victory mood that allowed Kumbh & elections, and lack of urgency on vaccines, the Modi govt has walked into its biggest crisis.
The way out needs realism, humility and one ‘Ram baan' weapon, writes Shekhar Gupta
If the Congress wins the Assam elections, a national future for Bhupesh Baghel is assured. But if it loses, T S Singhdeo is sure to become more vocal. Ensuring a Congress government in Guwahati is crucial for stability in Raipur, argues Aditi Phadnis
