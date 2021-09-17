Best of BS Opinion: How green is my central bank, going down the wrong path

-
ALSO READ
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Telcos likely to get moratorium of 4 years for AGR dues: Report
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: The right call, India's revamped FTA strategy & more
Cabinet may discuss a relief package for stressed telecom sector today
Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday.
The Union Cabinet has decided on a major new production-linked incentive scheme aimed at reviving and transforming the automotive sector in India. But the scheme fits in with the broader criticism of the government’s recent industrial and trade policy that many economists have been making. Using taxes to provide incentives for the private sector in order to minimise imports is but steps away from the full-fledged license permit Raj.
The purpose of industrial and trade policy must be to integrate further with global value chains, not to dissociate from them, argues our lead editorial. READ MORE...
India slips on indices of freedom and the government has not even acknowledged there is a problem, writes Aakar Patel. READ MORE...
Without convergence in consumption patterns, there will always be opportunities for carbon spillovers. Unless the negative externalities of the consumption of the affluent are recognised and discouraged, with green investments leapfrogging prosperity gaps in poorer geographies, the climate change issue will not be effectively addressed, writes economist Rathin Roy. READ MORE...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU