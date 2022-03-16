Best of BS Opinion: Increasing inflation risks, India's big problem & more

-
ALSO READ
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
Best of BS Opinion: LIC disinvestment, inflation dilemma, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Global economic consensus, market irrationality & more
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
The first edit says the global economic uncertainty will further weaken the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic-induced disruption and increase macroeconomic challenges.
The second edit says why welfarism is no substitute for employment generation
Shyam Saran describes why Russia will become isolated globally
Amit Tandon: Change (in company boardrooms) will happen either through regulation or investors asking for it, or companies voluntarily putting restrictions in place.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU