Best of BS Opinion: Increasing visa hurdles, Trump vs Biden, and more

The importance of being Sharad Pawar
Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The US government has proposed to not issue temporary business visas, which are used by firms for short-term on site work. While this may not have a significant impact, the latest move is part of a larger trend.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that Indian IT companies will have to focus on innovation and product development now rather than on service provision. Read here

Other opinion pieces talk about vaccination, financial market reforms, and why Indians like the US.

Government’s assurance that there would be no budgetary constraints on the vaccination programme for Covid is encouraging. There would be a significant fiscal outgo on this account and the government will need to be prepared by taking the states into confidence, argues our second editorial

The failures of achieving a liquid and efficient government bond market have hampered the development of the corporate bond market, which requires the foundation of a tradeable and hedgeable government bond yield curve, writes KP Krishnan

Two-thirds of the four million-odd Indian Americans entered the US only in the last two decades and the country still remains the number one choice for Indians looking to head out, writes Shailesh Dobhal

“The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It's our resolve that once the vaccine against the coronavirus has been cleared by the ICMR, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost.” BJP’s Bihar election manifesto

First Published: Fri, October 23 2020. 07:52 IST

