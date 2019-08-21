Best of BS Opinion: Non-functioning tribunals, fearful execs and a slowdown

There is a slowdown, leading to low revenue growth. That’s upsetting India Inc’s plans, resulting in friction with the tax department. The judicial infrastructure is unable to provide succour. And the institutions intended to create competition are on the retreat.

The result: Cul-de-sac and unintended consequences. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views

