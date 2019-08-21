JUST IN
GDP measurement and the slowdown
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Non-functioning tribunals, fearful execs and a slowdown

There is a slowdown, leading to low revenue growth. That's upsetting India Inc's plans, resulting in friction with the tax department, says Uddalok Bhattacharya

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration by Binay Sinha
There is a slowdown, leading to low revenue growth. That’s upsetting India Inc’s plans, resulting in friction with the tax department. The judicial infrastructure is unable to provide succour. And the institutions intended to create competition are on the retreat.

The result: Cul-de-sac and unintended consequences. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views

Most tribunals are non-functional because of lack of infrastructure, vacancies, and a fund crunch. M J Antony explains how the older ones are in dire straits. Read here

Entrepreneurs and executives are living in fear, says R Gopalakrishnan. Those in authority must listen. Read here

The present slowdown is more cyclical than structural, say S Mahendra Dev and Ashima Goyal. Read here

Telecom has seen destructive creation — destroying value to create a behemoth. Rahul Khullar has the inside track. Read here

Quote of the Day

In the last seven-eight years no new buses were added to the public transport system (in Delhi). But, in the coming seven-eight months, 3,000 new buses will be delivered.

-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Wed, August 21 2019. 01:16 IST

