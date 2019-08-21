Best of BS Opinion: Non-functioning tribunals, fearful execs and a slowdown

-
There is a slowdown, leading to low revenue growth. That’s upsetting India Inc’s plans, resulting in friction with the tax department. The judicial infrastructure is unable to provide succour. And the institutions intended to create competition are on the retreat.
The result: Cul-de-sac and unintended consequences. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views
Most tribunals are non-functional because of lack of infrastructure, vacancies, and a fund crunch. M J Antony explains how the older ones are in dire straits. Read here
Entrepreneurs and executives are living in fear, says R Gopalakrishnan. Those in authority must listen. Read here
The present slowdown is more cyclical than structural, say S Mahendra Dev and Ashima Goyal. Read here
Telecom has seen destructive creation — destroying value to create a behemoth. Rahul Khullar has the inside track. Read here
