Best of BS Opinion: India's digital ecosystem, beyond Ayodhya, and more

Now that the Hindutva movement has achieved its manifest destiny with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple, the time has come for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become a leader for all Indians and focus on the economic and social challenges that confront the country. As the lead edit says here, it is important for the governing establishment to move beyond this narrow majoritarian issue.
Today’s opinion page discusses some of those issues. Kanika Datta sums up the views
Two new draft policies, on defence acquisition and export promotion, highlight the criticality of partnerships between the military and industry to bolster self reliance in defence manufacture, says the second edit. Read it here
Shyam Ponappa discusses how policy makers can create a level playing field for more local manufacturers and service providers to participate in India’s digital eco-system. Read it here
Muted power demand had not stopped the march of green power. Vandana Gombar reviews several recent developments that capture trends of the moment. Read it here
