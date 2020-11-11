Best of BS Opinion: India's embrace of Quad, local and global this Diwali

-
Best of BS Opinion: Open-ended tariff protection, low interest rates & more
Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid damage, MGNREGA today and tomorrow & more
Best of BS Opinion: A fiscal road map, conserving groundwater, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, auto sector recovery, and more
Internationalism is now at the core of things – defence or economy. This is an idea that has to be marketed. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
For various reasons each of the Quad countries has even more reason than before to advance their cooperation as a group, says Shyam Saran.
Yet the group’s path towards plurilateral partnership is uncertain
Nivedita Mookerji writes: Local, global and glocal merge into one another in business even as we insist on country-of-origin tags for every product to be sold on foreign e-commerce sites, and want Chinese lights and gadgets out of the Diwali scene.
Marketers have to try and see how to get consumers “involved” in order to change behaviour. And this cannot happen automatically, says Ambi Parameswaran
