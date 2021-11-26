Best of BS Opinion: India's health check, time for caution, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Stock market as mirror, politics in diversity & more
Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening financial sector, no solution yet & more
Best of BS Opinion: Decarbonising economy, shielding farm sector & more
Best of BS Opinion: The bull ride, catch up on 5G mindset, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Distant thunder in world economy, rocket rupee & more
The findings of the fifth edition of the National Family Health Survey point to new demographic challenges that urgently need focused policy responses in a shortening window of opportunity, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Jaimini Bhagwati says the government needs to understand that India’s foreign policy options are circumscribed by its relatively inadequate economic size and technological capabilities. Read it here
Harsh V Pant and Kriti M.
Shah write that the Taliban has been an insurgency group for decades, but in an ironic twist they must now demonstrate their counter-insurgency capabilities as IS-K violence rages across the country. Read it here
The second edit explains why a combination of high valuations, smart money pulling back, and the end of base effects should induce a degree of caution in domestic individual investors in the stock markets. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU