Beware of the unfolding Washington drama
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's politics, not economics, is the problem

Pollution in North India is as intractable as the behaviour of Donald Trump is unpredictable.

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Pollution in North India is as intractable as the behaviour of Donald Trump is unpredictable. Assessing the investment climate in states is confounding in the same measure. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Farmers must be disincentivised to produce paddy in Punjab and Haryana, says Ramesh Chand. That will be a solution to the pollution problem. Read here

There is an element of arbitrariness in assigning weightings to various parameters in determining the investment climate of states, say Samarth Gupta and Madhura Dasgupta. The exercise should be more data-driven.

Read here

There is practically no chance of President Donald Trump being removed from office, says Claude Smadja. However, it shows how divided the nation is. Read here

Our edit says The big push in favour of disinvestment should have come earlier. Read here

Quote of the Day

The Centre should look for a permanent solution instead of advocating stopgap measures. Unless there is economic stability, such measures (disinvestment) cannot be the solution.

---- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 06:55 IST

