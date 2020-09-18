Best of BS Opinion: India's puzzling Covid curve, the trade push, and more

-
ALSO READ
Farm Bills: Tomar assures MSP mechanism will continue for farmers
Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed start-up Verloop.io raises $5 million
Investors need to double down on existing investments: Kris Gopalakrishnan
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will ride out the crisis: CEO Gopalakrishnan
Current GST regime is riddled with problems: Manpreet Singh Badal
Corporate governance and pandemic management have an interesting correspondence. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Aakar Patel writes: Up, up and Up: India’s puzzling Covid curve. The interesting thing about this virus is that its damage to society, public health and the economy will be recorded not by historians but by journalists and in real time Read here
Regulators and shareholders in India cannot expect high levels of candour and outspokenness from directors merely by framing new laws, says R Gopalakrishnan.
It is futile to ignore the distance that power creates between directors and a family-business entrepreneur Read here
OUR EDIT SAYS: India should focus on exports for growth Read here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU