Best of BS Opinion: Industrial era GDP measures, gold loans glitter & more

New policy for setting up ICDs realistic
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Methods of measuring GDP do not take into account the price of short-changing people. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajit Balakrishnan speaks of getting GDP to measure India’s data economy

Fleecing of floating-rate borrowers continues, says Debashis Basu

Loan against gold is the best route for monetising the yellow metal, and the Covid pandemic is acting as a catalyst for it, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay

QUOTE

Demonetisation has helped reduce black money, increase tax compliance and formalisation and given a boost to transparency PM Narendra Modi on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 06:55 IST

