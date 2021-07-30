JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Behind the smiles
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Integrated approach for EVs, Indus waters treaty & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday.

Multiple security perceptions can destabilise regional cooperation. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The Indus Waters Treaty is worth preserving, says Jaimini Bhagwati. Selective cooperation with Pakistan, not mindless confrontation is the way forward

OUR EDITS SAY

The government would, thus, be well advised to work on the EV ecosystem more holistically — import duty is just one aspect. READ MORE...

Afghanistan’s shadow on Indo-US relations. READ MORE...

QUOTE

Dear Mary Kom, you lost in the Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! … judges have their own calculations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 30 2021. 06:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.