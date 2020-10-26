JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Customs clearance regulations making importers nervous
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Interest-waiver issue, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Loan repayment | debt restructuring scheme

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

economy, growth, gdp, coronavirus
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Even after more than six months of the pandemic, economic variables have not stabilised. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The more uncertain things become, the bigger grows our penchant to predict.

Why, explains Debashis Basu

Developed economies could be liberal with expanding their deficits, says Mihir S Sharma. India can’t, given the track record of fiscal mismanagement.

The aggressive monetary policy will continue as long as it is required, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay

QUOTE

GST regime has failed, PM should acknowledge it and revert to old tax regime Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, October 26 2020. 06:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.