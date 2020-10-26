Best of BS Opinion: Interest-waiver issue, Covid-19 crisis, and more

-
ALSO READ
Loan restructuring: Who can avail the scheme? All you should know
Best of BS Opinion: RBI's right call, India-China tensions, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Financial offences, new MPC's first policy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
Best of BS Opinion: China gaining traction, corporate frauds, and more
Even after more than six months of the pandemic, economic variables have not stabilised. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The more uncertain things become, the bigger grows our penchant to predict.
Why, explains Debashis Basu
Developed economies could be liberal with expanding their deficits, says Mihir S Sharma. India can’t, given the track record of fiscal mismanagement.
The aggressive monetary policy will continue as long as it is required, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU