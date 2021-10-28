Best of BS Opinion: It's time for a new QES, EU under pressure & more

JUST IN
EU under pressure
The goods and services tax (GST), as introduced four years ago, was imperfect. This was a product of the political negotiation required for a major indirect tax reform to pass the constitutional hurdles in its path. While the GST Council has met regularly and tweaked the GST, not all of that has been for the better from a long-term perspective. In fact, far too many of them have been simple reductions in rates that had the result of reducing revenue and increasing complexity. But it must now be reformed to achieve the true potential, argues our lead editorial. Read here

Radhicka Kapoor and R Nagaraj argue that the Quarterly Employment Survey in its present form is outdated and needs a new sample frame. Read here

The EU’s ability to deal with Turkey has implications for the stability of the union, specifically when it comes to the two similarly inclined members on its periphery, Poland and Hungary, notes our second editorial. Read here
“We make it clear that our effort is to uphold Constitutional aspirations and rule of law, without allowing ourselves to be consumed in political rhetoric.
The Supreme Court in the Pegasus case

First Published: Thu, October 28 2021. 06:30 IST

