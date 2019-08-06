Best of BS Opinion: Retrograde step on CSR, GST woes, J&K challenge & more

What should the government do now that GST is clearly underperforming? Is it time the government reviewed its stance on genetically modified products? Is it correct to assume that businesses that don’t spend on CSR activities are not contributing to society? All of this and more in our section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Abrogating J&K’s status may face legal challenge, argues our top edit. Read on...

Laws like compulsory CSR spending, along with the latest amendment give the inspector raj one more dimension

on which to harass companies, argues our second edit. Read on...

GST is clearly underperforming.

So what should the government do now? Mihir Sharma offers some answers. Click here to read...

The increase in employment in July was of a quality that is neither sustainable nor desirable, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE. Read on...

Surinder Sud explains why continuation of the bar on the approval of new GM seeds is pointless. Click here to read