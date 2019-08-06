JUST IN
What about Rochester?
Best of BS Opinion: Retrograde step on CSR, GST woes, J&K challenge & more

From abrogating J&K's special status to GST's woes and the government's GM policy, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

What should the government do now that GST is clearly underperforming? Is it time the government reviewed its stance on genetically modified products? Is it correct to assume that businesses that don’t spend on CSR activities are not contributing to society? All of this and more in our opinion section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Abrogating J&K’s special status may face legal challenge, argues our top edit. Read on...

Laws like compulsory CSR spending, along with the latest amendment give the inspector raj one more dimension

on which to harass companies, argues our second edit. Read on...

GST is clearly underperforming.

So what should the government do now? Mihir Sharma offers some answers. Click here to read...

The increase in employment in July was of a quality that is neither sustainable nor desirable, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE. Read on...

Surinder Sud explains why continuation of the bar on the approval of new GM seeds is pointless. Click here to read

Quote of the day

“Winning is always important"

India captain Virat Kohli after India sealed the three-match series against West Indies with a victory in the second T20I in Florida.
First Published: Tue, August 06 2019. 06:33 IST

