Best of BS Opinion: Late on the ball, counting true death toll, and more

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Ominous omissions
Best of BS Opinion: European summer, evaluating CPSEs, and more
Was the central bank’s off-cycle repo rate hike the result of a misreading of its inflation-control mandate, an effort to facilitate North Block’s huge borrowing programme at the lowest cost possible or an exercise in “inflating away debt”? T N Ninan weighs the arguments. Read it here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta says the 10X gap between government and WHO estimates of Covid-19 related deaths in India is too large to ignore and should be investigated in the interests of shaping meaningful healthcare policy.
Read it here
Mihir Sharma says instead of aggressively rebutting WHO’s estimates of Covid-19 deaths in India, the government should engage with it to understand the reasons for such wide discrepancies with official statistics. Read it here
Radhika Oberoi suggests that removing translated excerpts from two Urdu poems of Faiz Ahmad Faiz Class 10 Social Science textbooks testifies to the poet’s unsettling influence. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU