Best of BS Opinion: A military set free, search for Covid-19 vaccine & more

Leadership – corporate, military, or political – is loaded down more with the inheritance baggage than the exigencies of the moment. The old empties itself into the new. But neither helps during a crisis that’s unfathomable. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Corporate history has shown us how founders are great at starting and building, but usually terrible at letting go and allowing the organisation to grow into a second phase of life without them, with a different leader at the helm. Shyamal Majumdar illustrates with examples

All the government needs to do is to identify clear political and strategic objectives and to give the military planners a free hand, says Ajai Shukla.

Under normal circumstances, the development of new vaccines and treatments could take 10-20 years, says Atanu Biswas. And nobody knows how long a vaccine will be able to protect one from Covid-19.

Jyoti Mukul says: The Railways could redraw its train services. If it ever wanted to shut some trains, this could be the beginning of that. Similarly, flight services could be rationalised even though the number of operators could remain the same.