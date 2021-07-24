Best of BS Opinion: Living in 'interesting times', Af without Pak & Islam

Here are the best of Business Standard's pieces for Saturday

T N Ninan in his weekly column, Weekend Ruminations, notes if we are living through the “interesting times” of the Chinese curse, with multiple and overlapping crises slowly coming to a head, in a manner that is beyond the capacity of existing systems and institutions to meaningfully tackle? Read here

India doesn’t have to see the Taliban as a hostile political force just because it is Islamic or Pakistan’s friend. Modi govt can befriend it if BJP resets its domestic politics of polarization, writes Shekhar Gupta

With the appointment of Navjot Sidhu as the head of the Punjab unit of the Congress, Chief Minister of Punjab is, without doubt, down.

But whether he is out remains to be seen, writes Aditi Phadnis